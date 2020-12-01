Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G may soon launch in India as the Mi 10i

Xiaomi’s Redmi sub-brand launched three new Redmi Note 9 series phones in China last week, including its first budget 5G phone with a 108MP camera. New evidence discovered by the folks at XDA Developers suggests at least two of the new Redmi Note 9 series phones could launch in India in the near future.

The Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G, which carries the codename “gauguinpro” has been spotted on the Google Play Console with the name “Mi 10i” and codename “gauguininpro.” The “in” in the middle of the codename denotes that it is meant for the Indian market. While Xiaomi hasn’t confirmed any plans of launching the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G in India yet, the Play Console listing suggests the phone could make its way to the country sometime in the near future to take on some of the best cheap Android phones.

Xiaomi is also working on an Indian variant of the Redmi Note 9 4G, which was unveiled alongside the Redmi Note 9 5G and Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G last week. Since Xiaomi already sells a phone with the name “Redmi Note 9 4G,” the device could debut in India with the marketing name Redmi 9 Power.