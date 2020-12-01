World AIDS Day: WHO calls on leaders to maintain HIV services during COVID-19 pandemic

The World Health Organisation is calling on global leaders to maintain essential HIV services during the pandemic.

Researchers are currently investigating whether people with HIV have an increased risk of extreme outcomes if they catch COVID-19.

WHO Europe is also urging governments not to forget measures to curb HIV infections.

Their advice includes:

Promoting the importance of safe sex.

Improving counseling and test services available.

Ensuring rapid access to treatments.

Dr Esteban Martínez, Associate Professor of Medicine at the University of Barcelona said infections might not have been picked up because of the disruption to services during the pandemic.

