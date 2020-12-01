Working on a Mac? This app helps you run Windows-only software

Article content

This article was created by StackCommerce. While Postmedia may collect a commission on sales through the links on this page, we are not being paid by the brands mentioned.

For Mac users, it comes as no surprise that more companies are making the switch to Apple computers and saying goodbye to PCs. It’s been a long time coming. But that doesn’t mean Windows is going anywhere, and working with Windows-only software can be particularly frustrating for Mac OS users—until now. This game-changing bundle will ensure you can run Windows effortlessly on your Mac, side by side with your Mac operating system.

You may have heard of the Official Cyber Monday Mac Bundle; last year’s version sold over 17k times and earned over 100 5-star reviews. For a limited time, three weeks to be precise, this year’s offer brings together a dozen award-winning Mac apps for an incredible discounted price. The bundle headliner, Parallels Desktop Pro is the fastest and most powerful way to run Windows on a Mac. With Parallels Pro, you can enjoy your favourite Windows apps and games to your heart’s content. Share and access PC files with fast and seamless performance. This app alone is worth more than the cost of the entire bundle.