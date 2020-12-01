Why Bitcoin price has not hit a new all-time high — Just yet By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

The price of (BTC) reached $19,873 on Coinbase on Nov. 30, breaking above $19,000 in a surprising recovery rally. Although many in the cryptocurrency sector a celebrating BTC achieving an all-time high, it has not just yet.

On Coinbase, the price of Bitcoin hit its peak at $19,891 in December 2017. The all-time high price on Coinbase is particularly important because it has consistently remained as the top U.S. exchange for the past several years.

monthly chart at Coinbase. Source: TradingView