Why another round of stimulus might be needed

Good morning.

TIAA CEO Roger Ferguson was our guest on this week’s episode of Leadership Next. Ferguson is stepping down from the helm of the $1.2 trillion money management company next March, but he’s been in the news lately as a potential appointment in a Biden administration. While he didn’t make the first round draft choices, my guess is he’ll eventually end up back in government—perhaps as the first African-American chair of the Federal Reserve Board.

We asked Ferguson about the economy, and whether we were headed toward another economic downturn. His answer:

“The overall economy is roughly 3% or so smaller now than it was at the end of last year, and certainly many sectors are still struggling. And even though the unemployment rate has come down, we still have 10 million Americans unemployed and we are worried about long term unemployed….

“So I do think the odds of a double dip seem to have gone up, and I would encourage Congress and the new administration to think very seriously about another round of stimulus.”

He also talked about how the pandemic has increased inequality:

“This series of crises that we’ve seen…a health crisis, an economic crisis, and a racial justice crisis…have all highlighted the deep inequities that exist across many dimensions. To me the most telling statistic is that African Americans make up approximately 13% of the population but approximately 23% of those who have died from COVID-19.”

News below.

