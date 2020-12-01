Warriors training camp delayed due to COVID cases

The Warriors have delayed the start of their training camp by one day after two players tested positive for COVID-19, president of basketball operations Bob Myers said Tuesday (Twitter link via Anthony Slater of The Athletic).

Rather than beginning individual workouts Tuesday and group workouts on Sunday, those start dates will be pushed to Wednesday and Monday, respectively, per Myers. The Warriors executive didn’t identify the two players who tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Warriors likely won’t be the only team with at least one or two COVID-19 cases to deal with this week. Players are reporting to their home markets from all over the country — or from overseas, in some cases — and haven’t necessarily been tested regularly during the offseason.

As was the case during the summer when the league began its Walt Disney World bubble, the hope will be that those cases can be identified now, with opening night still a few weeks away. The goal will be to prevent the virus from spreading, swiftly moving any affected players into quarantine until they’re medically cleared.