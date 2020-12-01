Vanney steps down from roles with Toronto FC

Major League Soccer side Toronto FC were responsible for a bombshell announcement one week after they suffered a shocking postseason elimination in the Eastern Conference quarterfinals at the hands of expansion club Nashville SC.

Toronto announced on Tuesday that Greg Vanney has stepped down from his roles as head coach and technical director. The 46-year-old, who was promoted to the role of head coach in August 2014, is the most successful coach in the club’s history, and he guided Toronto to the treble in 2017 when they hoisted the Canadian Championship, Supporters’ Shield (regular-season title) and MLS Cup. For those achievements, Vanney earned MLS and CONCACAF Coach of the Year honors.

Toronto also won Canadian Championships under Vanney in 2016 and 2018 and made the playoffs in five of the past six seasons. Toronto qualified for three MLS Cup Finals and the 2018 CONCACAF Champions League Final during that time.

“I want to thank [club owner] Mr. [Larry] Tanenbaum, the board of directors and MLSE [Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment ownership group] for their unwavering support for the past seven years,” Vanney said in a statement shared by ESPN and other outlets. “I recognize that I have been extremely fortunate to work for one of the best ownership groups in all of sports. “I also want to thank [team president] Bill [Manning] and [general manager] Ali [Curtis] for their support and leadership and most importantly the relationships we’ve developed over the years. Thank you to all of the TFC staff and players for the incredible experiences we’ve shared together during this journey. I’m forever grateful to each of you. “Lastly, to the TFC Fans. You’re truly amazing and the memories and emotions from our biggest nights together will be cherished.”

Toronto added their search for Vanney’s replacement begins immediately.