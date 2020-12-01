UK house price inflation hits highest in almost six years: Nationwide By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
11

© . A house door is seen in London

LONDON () – British house prices rose by the most in nearly six years in November, mortgage lender Nationwide said on Tuesday as the country’s housing market booms even while the broader economy struggles with coronavirus.

In annual terms, prices rose by 6.5%, Nationwide said.

Prices rose by 0.9% from October, a slight acceleration in the monthly growth pace.

A poll of economists had pointed to a 5.5% annual increase and a monthly rise of 0.3%.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR