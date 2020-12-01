Tyra Banks Wants More Money Next Season Of ‘DWTS’

Tyra Banks is already eyeing more pay for the next season of Dancing with the Stars, according to a new report.

“Tyra is an incredible talent who knows her worth. She has taken a franchise that was a little past its prime and made it into the show everyone is talking about, but even more important than the buzz is the ratings she has been delivering, too. At the end of the day, Tyra is a businesswoman, she deserves a lot more money to return next season,” a source told OK!.

And it seems that Tyra may be well within her rights to ask for a raise. In the recent season, the show wrapped up with 6.1 million total viewers — the largest audience in its six-week run.

TYRA BANKS SPEAKS ON ATTENDING THE BILLBOARD AWARDS

“Tyra has a separate deal between her production company and ABC Signature Studios to created unscripted and scripted shows, including a spoof of America’s Next Top Model. Tyra’s main focus right now is negotiating another season of hosting Dancing With the Stars, which isn’t going to come cheap,” the source added.