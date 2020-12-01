Two more Ravens COVID-19 positives emerge; Wednesday game still on

The Ravens previously identified these two individuals as “potential positives,” Mike Garafolo of NFL.com tweets. These latest cases notwithstanding, the Ravens’ 2:40pm CT Wednesday game against the Steelers remains a go. All players and staffers will undergo another coronavirus test Wednesday.

While the Ravens did bring four players from their reserve/COVID-19 list with them Tuesday, they left two assistant coaches — offensive line coach Joe D’Alessandris and running backs coach Matt Weiss — in Baltimore prior to takeoff. It is not known which Ravens player is the franchise’s latest positive coronavirus test.

No NFL team placed any players on the reserve/COVID list Tuesday, marking an encouraging and somewhat surprising development for the league, considering recent events. Wednesday’s game will commence without several key players — including Lamar Jackson, Mark Andrews and James Conner — but the NFL has been dead-set against using one of its end-of-season contingency plans, postponing this game three times already in hopes of playing it during its regularly scheduled week.