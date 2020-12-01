Two more Ravens COVID-19 positives emerge; Wednesday game still on

The Ravens are currently en route to Pittsburgh, but it appears an earlier report indicating that the team did not see additional positive COVID-19 tests Tuesday is now being contradicted.
One Ravens player and one staffer tested positive, according to ESPN.com’s Adam Schefter.
The Ravens previously identified these two individuals as “potential positives,” Mike Garafolo of NFL.com tweets. These latest cases notwithstanding, the Ravens’ 2:40pm CT Wednesday game against the Steelers remains a go. All players and staffers will undergo another coronavirus test Wednesday.
While the Ravens did bring four players from their reserve/COVID-19 list with them Tuesday, they left two assistant coaches — offensive line coach Joe D’Alessandris and running backs coach Matt Weiss — in Baltimore prior to takeoff. It is not known which Ravens player is the franchise’s latest positive coronavirus test.
No NFL team placed any players on the reserve/COVID list Tuesday, marking an encouraging and somewhat surprising development for the league, considering recent events. Wednesday’s game will commence without several key players — including Lamar Jackson, Mark Andrews and James Conner — but the NFL has been dead-set against using one of its end-of-season contingency plans, postponing this game three times already in hopes of playing it during its regularly scheduled week.