TradingView general manager explains how the current crypto bull market is unlike 2017 By Cointelegraph

The cryptocurrency space has undergone a number of bull and bear markets since its inception in 2009. The crypto bull run in 2017 was one of the biggest years for the industry, hosting soaring digital asset prices and growth.

Blockchain markets look much different today than they did three years ago, however, based on regulation, adoption, and other factors. How will crypto’s current macro uptrend differ from 2017? Asset dispersion is a key differentiator, according to Pierce Crosby, general manager of asset charting platform TradingView.