TradingView general manager explains how the current crypto bull market is unlike 2017 By Cointelegraph

TradingView general manager explains how the current crypto bull market is unlike 2017
The cryptocurrency space has undergone a number of bull and bear markets since its inception in 2009. The crypto bull run in 2017 was one of the biggest years for the industry, hosting soaring digital asset prices and growth.
Blockchain markets look much different today than they did three years ago, however, based on regulation, adoption, and other factors. How will crypto’s current macro uptrend differ from 2017? Asset dispersion is a key differentiator, according to Pierce Crosby, general manager of asset charting platform TradingView.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.