Top 9 Is Revealed After Wild Instant Save

“The Voice” season 19 revealed the results of Live Playoffs in the Tuesday, December 1 episode. Eight singers were eliminated while the other 9 contestants were moving onto the next round of the long-running NBC singing competition show. Singers with highest votes from each team would be automatically sent to the Top 9 with each coach being able to save one of their artists. One more singer would also be moving forward after winning the Wildcard Instant Save.

Saved by America’s Vote was Team Kelly Clarkson‘s DeSz. Joining her in the Top 9 were Carter Rubin (Team Gwen Stefani) and Ian Flanigan (Team Blake Shelton). Additionally, Team John Legend had John Holiday moving onto the next round.

It was time for the coaches to choose one of their artists to be saved. After much deliberation, Kelly picked Cami Clune, while Gwen sent Ben Allen to the next round. As for Blake, he decided to keep Jim Ranger on the competition. John, meanwhile, saved Tamara Jade.

Unfortunately, host Carson Daly announced that Team Kelly’s Madeline Consoer was eliminated. Also among those who were sent home that night were Joseph Soul (Team Gwen), Sid Kingsley (Team Blake), Taryn Papa (Team Blake) and Chloe Hogan (Team John).









Meanwhile, the runner-ups from each team would take the stage once again to compete for the last spot in the Top 9 with Wildcard Instant Save. The singers who were up for it were Worth the Wait from Team Blake, Payge Turner from Team Gwen, Tanner Gomes from Team Kelly, and Bailey Rae from Team John.









Kicking things off was trio Worth the Wait, who performed “I’m Gonna Love You Through”. Meanwhile, Payge followed it up with a performance of Rihanna‘s hit “Diamond”. Hoping to advance to the next round with “Pickin’ Wildflowers” was Tanner as Bailey returned to the stage to belt out “Never Again, Again”. Eventually, Bailey was named as the winner of Wildcard Instant Save, meaning that Tanner, Worth the Wait and Payge were sent home.