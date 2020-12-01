Tiny NSW town of Walgett the hottest place on earth today

Walgett, in the state’s north, reached a scorching 48C today.
Bourke, in the state’s north-west, reached 47.6C just before 3pm, its hottest day in almost since January 2013.
About 160 kilometres south in Cobar it was the hottest December day in 63 years with temperatures reaching 46.7C.
Much of the state is experiencing heatwave conditions with hot, dry winds increasing bushfire danger.
The heat is being driven by strong, dry north-westerly winds ahead of a low-pressure trough and front.
Australia also just experienced its hottest Spring on record, with a national average maximum temperature 2.15C above average.
Meantime, there is a severe thunderstorm warning for much of Greater Sydney which is threatening to bring strong winds and hail.
The storm is forecast to affect Camden, Campbelltown and Picton by 6:35pm and Parramatta, Sydney City, Sydney Olympic Park and Liverpool by 7:05pm.
The storm is moving east and there are already reports of some hail and wind gusts of 102km/hr in Bowral in the Southern Highlands.