Three Broncos QBs to return after negative COVID tests

Three of the four Broncos’ quarterbacks, including starter Drew Lock, who were forced to miss Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints have tested negative for COVID and will be allowed to return to team facilities Wednesday.

Lock, along with Blake Bortles and Brett Rypien, are the quarterbacks set to return. Backup Jeff Driskel, who tested positive, has not yet been cleared to return.

Denver found itself in one of the strangest predicaments in recent sports memory when all four quarterbacks on the active roster were ruled out after Driskel’s positive test and the subsequent revelation that the other three quarterbacks had been in close contact with Driskel without wearing masks.

With all of their quarterbacks unavailable, the Broncos had no option but to play practice squad receiver Kendall Hinton at quarterback, and he predictably struggled, completing just one pass in the team’s loss. Broncos coach Vic Fangio expressed his disappointment with his quarterbacks for their reckless behavior, noting that they could still be fined for their actions.

“We’re all disappointed that it happened, it’s not just Drew,” Fangio said Monday. “I know Drew is getting the bulk of it because he’s the starter, but there was four of them in there, and you’d like one of them to take the lead to make sure they’re spaced out far enough.”

Barring any major setbacks, the Broncos should have Lock officially back as the team’s starter for their scheduled game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night.