The Voice Coaches Tease “Ridiculous” Season 19

To ensure the safety of its coaches and team members, The Voice has instituted safety glass between them in addition to totally separate areas to perform on stage. Speaking to a group of journalists, Stefani opened up about getting the freedom to shoot in person.

“I can’t believe we are back in the studio for the lives this season,” she said. “It feels more incredible than ever that we’re here, weirder and crazy, but also the gratitude level is skyrocketing.”

As for who will lead the season? “I think it’s gonna be really hard for America to choose the winner in the next three weeks, between all the people on Team Gwen, I’m saying” she said. “Because my team is ridiculous, so talented, so unique and I’m pretty sure we’re gonna win. I’m not being cocky, I’m just saying I’m sure Team Gwen is gonna win.”