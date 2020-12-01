The pandemic has made New York City streets more dangerous for blind people.

For pedestrians who cannot see or have limited vision, navigating the chaotic sidewalks and crosswalks of New York City was dicey enough before the pandemic. But the outbreak, blind people say, has made crossing the city’s streets even riskier and more harrowing.

It has reduced the flow of cars and trucks at times, leaving streets in some neighborhoods as placid as suburban lanes.

That may sound like a blessing for blind New Yorkers like Terence Page. But, in fact, the opposite is true. The normal roar of traffic provides clues — often the only ones — about when it is to venture into a crosswalk.

“Quiet is not good for blind people,” Mr. Page said as he swept his long green cane across the sidewalk along Sixth Avenue in Manhattan, trying to locate the curb at West 23rd Street.