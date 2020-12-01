The ‘MLB MVPs to play for only one franchise’ quiz

It appears increasingly likely that Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant will have a new home in 2021. The former NL MVP has had his name bandied about in trade rumors all offseason, with the Washington Nationals looking like the favorites to land him. The Nats are said to be hesitant to part with any of their top four prospects in a deal for Bryant though, and the most recent reports have Bryant unlikely to be moved prior to Wednesday’s non-tender deadline. Still, Cubs fans should brace themselves for the real possibility that the 28-year-old superstar has played his last game on the North Side.

Which brings us to today’s quiz of the day. In 1975, MLB did away with the reserve clause, making it easier for players, including MVPs, to change teams. So with that in mind, how many MLB MVPs since 1975 to play their entire career for just one team can you name in five minutes?

Good luck!