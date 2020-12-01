The Best Last-Minute Cyber Monday Deals You Can Shop Now

If your Thanksgiving food coma lasted through the weekend and you missed both Black Friday deals and Cyber Monday, it’s not too late to cash in on some deals. Retailers are keeping the savings flame alive into December, and we’re keeping you updated on the best Cyber Monday deals still available. We don’t know how long each of these will last, so if you see something that’s been on your Christmas wish list, it’s time to go for it. Check out our list of Cyber Monday deals still available today.

Amazon Fire Stick 4K — $30, was $50

Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K is their premier streaming stick. It’s the ideal clutter-free way to upgrade a regular TV into a smart TV. Just plug it in through a USB port on the back of your TV, ask Alexa to find your favorite show, and boom, your TV’s next-gen again. The Fire TV Stick can stream all the big apps, and most others you can imagine, all in glorious 4K. Just make sure you have a 4K TV to pair with it. Even though Cyber Monday has passed, you don’t have to pass on this all-in-one media stick.

Amazon Echo Show 5 — $45, was $90

The Amazon Echo Show is a smart home device with a visual element. That means integrating your indoor and outdoor security cameras, touch and voice controls, and video calls. You can stream your favorite shows on the same device that controls the lights in your living room. The Echo Show 5 is the most compact model by far, with a 5.5-inch display. It’s the perfect size for a nightstand. The Echo Show 5 can display album artwork, your daily calendar, the morning news, anything you want! In short, it’s a great way to add a visual touchstone to your fully integrated smart home.

Seagate Backup Plus Slim 2TB Hard Drive — $53, $100

Running out of space on your computer? Two terabytes of data is likely more than enough to last you the rest of your life — unless of course, you deal with massive photo and video files all day. In that case, buy two! This Seagate Backup Plus hard drive works with both Mac and Windows through a standard USB 3.0 slot. Set up automatic backups to rescue all your files in the event of a crash. The Slim design means it’s smaller than a mousepad, so it won’t clutter your workspace. This deal includes a two-year warranty and two free months of Adobe Cloud’s Photography Plan.

Keurig K-Slim — $70, was $110

The Keurig K-Slim is the perfect single-serve coffee maker. It’s quick, easy, and now compact. The model is less than five inches wide, so it can cozy up right between your toaster and microwave without cluttering the countertop. Keurig is famous for making your morning caffeine fix hassle-free, and this model is no different. It has adjustable brew sizes to fit every mug, can fill four cups without needing a refill, and shuts itself off automatically when you’re done brewing. Pair its 7-inch cup clearance with the largest brew size and you have your morning thermos of coffee ready in a flash.

Instant Pot Duo Plus — $90, was $130

What can’t this thing make? The Instant Pot Duo Plus boasts nine appliances combined into one, including the usual rice cooker, steamer, pressure cooker, and sterilizer, plus the new cake maker, egg cooker, and yogurt maker. And the Instant Pot does all the work for you with 15 preset buttons right on the front. This particular deal applies to the 6-quart model, but the 8-quart one is also on sale. You can set a delayed start to have eggs ready in the morning and chili ready when you get home. Perfect for the overworked cook in your life (especially if that’s you).

iRobot Roomba 675 — $179, was $280

Scratch vacuuming off your to-do list forever. This smart little vacuum bot does all the work for you. The 675 model has the standard suction power, adaptive movement, and charge time, but since it’s on the more affordable side, it lacks some of the features of the higher-end ones, like visual navigation and mapping through the accompanying app. The Roomba 675 adjusts to different floors, so it cleans carpets just as well as hardwoods, even if they’re in the same room. It’s a great addition to a smart home setup — just tell Alexa to start vacuuming next time you spill some chips.

Apple AirPods Pro — $199, was $249

This might be your last chance to cash in on this amazing AirPods Pro deal. Staples has been selling these sleek earbuds like hotcakes since Black Friday. But of course they have! These are Apple’s top-of-the-line earbuds. They have all the qualities of the original and Gen 2 AirPods with a few added bells and whistles. The biggest addition is the noise-canceling. You can now have crystal clear audio that cuts out all the background noise. A few bonuses like the pressure valves, a wireless charging case, and a boosted audio range add up to a fantastic Cyber Monday deal.

Sony WH1000XM3 — $230, was $350

Sony’s WH1000XM3s are elite over-ear headphones. They have amazing sound quality, boosted by digital noise-canceling to cut the clutter. Touch controls on the side let you adjust volume, skip songs and pause the music right on the headphones. Listening to something with the noise canceling on, but need to momentarily hear what’s going on outside? Just cup your hand over your right ear and the headphones will show you what their external mics are picking up — no need to take them off completely. Play music through Bluetooth for up to 35 hours, or use the optional aux cable to bypass the battery.

Samsung 50-inch TV — $378, was $430

This 50-inch Samsung TV will be a stunning upgrade from your current setup. Crystal processing will make 4K movies look like real life, and the Ultra High Definition display will give you the crispest image you’ve ever seen. It’s completely immersive, as the borders on each side are practically nonexistent. Of course, it’s a smart TV, so you’ll have access to all your apps and streaming services without needing an external media player like Roku or Amazon Fire. The built-in Alexa lets you access any of those with simple voice commands. Bring the movie theater into your own living room while the deal lasts.

Apple iPad Air — $570, was $599

Now’s the time to spring for the tantalizing iPad you’ve been eyeing all year. The fourth-generation iPad Air has a gorgeous 10.9-inch retina display and is only a quarter-inch thick. It’s compatible with the folio keyboard and the second-generation Apple Pencil, so it’s great for getting work done and having fun. And with 10 hours of battery life, you can take it with you anywhere and leave the charger at home. It’s also easily paired with any generation of Apple’s AirPods. It supports 4K video recording through the built-in camera. Currently, the silver, rose gold, and green models are all on sale.

Dell XPS 13 — $650, was $850

We can’t believe this laptop is still on sale past Cyber Monday. With a 13.3-inch full HD display, it’s great for photo editing and streaming. The InfinityEdge display minimizes the screen’s border, leaving more room for the 8-million pixels. Amazingly, they fit an HD webcam into that tiny bezel! It’s great for on-the-go movies, since the display is bright even in direct sunlight and the whole thing weighs in at less than two and a half pounds. It has a strong battery for its size — it can stream Netflix for over 17 hours without dying. Perfect for a rainy weekend.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase. may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

