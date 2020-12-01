Sydney storms: Bell tower fire in Ashfield, power outages and delays on several train lines

Hundreds across Sydney are without power and an historic home has been set ablaze by a lightning strike as wild storms lashed parts of the city tonight.
A fire broke out when lightning struck a bell tower in Ashfield, in the city’s inner west, about 8pm.
It’s believed the copper roof of the building, which appears to be a 10-bedroom mansion built in 1888, attracted the strike, igniting the surrounding timber.
Firefighters dealt with the blaze within half an hour, and were able to save the building.
The storms came after a sweltering day across the state.
Ausgrid has reported power outages in at least six suburbs stretching across the city’s inner west, inner east and south.
“Severe storms are moving into our network this evening,” the company said in a tweet.
“If you see fallen powerlines always assume they’re live, never approach them and stay at least 8 metres away.”
Ausgrid said crews were out in the suburbs working to restore the power. They confirmed that power had been returned to Beecroft, Cheltenham, Pennant Hills and surrounding suburbs — but as of 9.30pm Tuesday, it was still out in Branxton, Dalwood, East Branxton and surrounding suburbs, and in Dudley, Gateshead, Redhead and surrounding suburbs.
The storms have caused major delays on several train lines, with lightning strikes at Granville affecting the T2, Western Line and North Shore Line.
In both cases, they have warned about large hailstones and damaging winds.