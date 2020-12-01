Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty are the most searched celebrities of 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14 and the news came as a big shock to his fans. The actor was moving up the ladder of success and his sudden death triggered outrage among the masses. A probe was ordered after public outcry to find out the cause of his death. A name that was brought up again and again throughout the year in relation to his case was of Sushant’s alleged girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty.

She was even taken into custody for possession and consumption of drugs. A search engine recently found out during a poll that Sushant is the most searched male celebrity of the year, while Rhea was the most searched female celebrity of 2020. Keep watching this space for more updates from Bollywood.