Storm tilts house in Somerville, downs power lines and trees through region

Heavy rain and strong winds tore through eastern Massachusetts Monday, leaving severe damage in some areas, including blowing a house sideways in Somerville.

Some areas around Boston measured between 3 and 4 inches of rain, according to the National Weather Service. The storm also brought wind gusts that measured 54 miles per hour in Boston, and between 30 and 40 miles per hour in other areas in the region.

More than 40,000 homes were without power Monday night, with electricity restored to all but about 1,500 by Tuesday afternoon, according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency’s statewide power outage map.

Here are the total rainfall amounts from our recent storm. Axis of heaviest rainfall impacted the I-95 corridor across RI and eastern MA with locally 3-4 inches pic.twitter.com/rxEFa4ZvkN — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) December 1, 2020

540 PM: Here’s a look at current wind gusts across SNE, strongest from eastern CT into RI and eastern MA. Strong winds continue until 7-10 PM and then subside. pic.twitter.com/nVo0TvuT9M — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) November 30, 2020

In Somerville, a home on Oak Street that was under renovation was blown sideways and nearly hit the home next door, according to WBZ. The home next door was evacuated as a precaution, WCVB reported.

“You could just see the house swaying in the wind, like right toward our house,” Dylan O’Sullivan, a neighbor, told WCVB. “I was worried if it did fall it would come through our roof.”

The home will be demolished, according to the news station.

Here are some other photos and videos of damage left in the storm’s wake:

While Officer Powers was out on patrol blocking a street where a tree and wires were down, another tree fell striking his cruiser and causing significant damage! Thankfully he was not injured. Please stay home while your public safety officers work through this damaging storm! pic.twitter.com/jdKyV3sxVf — Hopkintonpolice (@Hopkintonpolice) November 30, 2020

Residents- expect intermittent power outages as well as downed trees. Crews are responding to numerous weather related… Posted by Westborough Fire Department on Monday, November 30, 2020

@WeatherNation @weatherchannel @ericfisher @PeteNBCBoston @jreineron7 @TimNBCBoston @MichaelPageWx @NWSBoston Some pretty good wave action from Salisbury Beach in Salisbury, MA tonight. Periods of heavy rain and very mild 55 degrees. pic.twitter.com/xbpJwBztiX — Joel Albair (@Joelalbair) December 1, 2020