Storm tilts house in Somerville, downs power lines and trees through region

Heavy rain and strong winds tore through eastern Massachusetts Monday, leaving severe damage in some areas, including blowing a house sideways in Somerville.

Some areas around Boston measured between 3 and 4 inches of rain, according to the National Weather Service. The storm also brought wind gusts that measured 54 miles per hour in Boston, and between 30 and 40 miles per hour in other areas in the region.

More than 40,000 homes were without power Monday night, with electricity restored to all but about 1,500 by Tuesday afternoon, according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency’s statewide power outage map.

In Somerville, a home on Oak Street that was under renovation was blown sideways and nearly hit the home next door, according to WBZ. The home next door was evacuated as a precaution, WCVB reported.

“You could just see the house swaying in the wind, like right toward our house,” Dylan O’Sullivan, a neighbor, told WCVB. “I was worried if it did fall it would come through our roof.”

The home will be demolished, according to the news station.

Here are some other photos and videos of damage left in the storm’s wake: 

Residents- expect intermittent power outages as well as downed trees. Crews are responding to numerous weather related…

Posted by Westborough Fire Department on Monday, November 30, 2020

