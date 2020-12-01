Stanford to spend next two weeks on road

After that, Stanford will head to Corvallis, Wash., to practice for a Dec. 12 showdown at the Oregon State Beavers. The Cardinal were originally scheduled to host that contest but agreed to relocate the game because of the county health order that runs through at least Dec. 21.

On Monday, the 49ers confirmed that they will “host” the Buffalo Bills next Monday and the Washington Football Team on Dec. 13 at State Farm Stadium, home of the Arizona Cardinals. San Francisco plays at the Dallas Cowboys on Dec. 20 and then is the road team for a matchup versus Arizona on Dec. 26.

It’s unknown if the 49ers will be allowed to welcome the Seattle Seahawks to Levi’s Stadium on Jan. 3.

As Kyle Bonagura wrote for ESPN, the health order could also affect San Jose football and multiple college basketball programs through the holiday season.