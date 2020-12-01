Spotify unveils its 2020 Wrapped, showing top artists and songs of the year

Similar to YouTube, Spotify has unveiled its 2020 Wrapped showcasing this year’s top songs, podcasts, artists, albums and more.
In Canada, the most streamed artists include Drake and Juice WRLD (rest in peace). And the most streamed song is “Blinding Lights” from Toronto’s The Weeknd. Drake and The Weeknd both also make the most streamed artists globally list as well.
Here’s a look at Spotify’s 2020 Wrapped Canada Top lists.
Canada Most Streamed Artists
- Drake]
- Juice] WRLD
- Eminem]
- The] Weeknd
- Post] Malone
Canada Most Streamed Female Artists
- Taylor] Swift
- Billie] Eilish
- Ariana] Grande
- Halsey]
- Dua] Lipa
Canada Most Streamed Songs
- “Blinding] Lights” by The Weeknd
- “The] Box” by Roddy Ricch
- “Roses] – Imanbek Remix” by Imanbek, SAINt JHN
- “Dance] Monkey” by Tones and I
- “ROCKSTAR] (feat Roddy Ricch)” by DaBaby, Roddy Ricch
Canada Most Streamed Albums
- Shoot] For The Stars Aim For The Moon, Pop Smoke
- After] Hours, The Weeknd
- Hollywood’s] Bleeding, Post Malone
- Legends] Never Die, Juice WRLD
- Eternal] Atake (Deluxe) – LUV vs. The World 2, Lil Uzi Vert
Canada Most Popular Podcasts
- The] Joe Rogan Experience
- Call] Her Daddy
- TED] Talks Daily
- The Michelle] Obama Podcast
- Stuff] You Should Know
Canada Most Popular Podcast Genres
- Comedy]
- Society] & Culture
- Lifestyle] & Health
- Education]
- Arts] & Entertainment