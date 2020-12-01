SoftBank winding down options trading after investor backlash: Bloomberg News By

© . FILE PHOTO: The logo of SoftBank Group Corp is displayed at SoftBank World 2017 conference in Tokyo



() – SoftBank Group Corp is winding down its derivatives strategy after investor backlash, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The company will hold on to its underlying portfolio of big tech stocks, which included Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:) and Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:), according to the report. (https://bloom.bg/2JBIuT6)

SoftBank did not immediately respond to a request for comment.