Shah Rukh Khan buys the LA Franchise in the upcoming US cricket tournament

Apart from being one of the finest actors in the country, Shah Rukh Khan is also an astute businessman. Over the years, the actor has made several successful investments and his Knight Riders franchise is a prime example of the same.

Apart from overlooking a successful IPL team, the actor also owns a franchise in the Caribbean Premier League called Trinbago Knight Riders. Now, the actor is all set to extend the Knight Rider franchise even further as he’s purchased a team in an upcoming cricket tournament in the United States titled Major Cricket League. The Bollywood superstar has acquired the Los Angeles franchise in the tournament that will have six teams initially. The team is expected to be named LA Knight Riders following the theme of the other teams.

Earlier, SRK confirmed his interest in the tournament during an interview with a leading daily. He said, “For several years now, we have been expanding the Knight Riders brand globally, and closely watching the potential for T20 cricket in the US. We are convinced that Major League Cricket has all the pieces in place to execute on its plan and we look forward to making our partnership an enormous success in the coming years.”