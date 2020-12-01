Sarah Fuller to remain on Vanderbilt roster

It appears Sarah Fuller will receive another opportunity to kick for the Vanderbilt Commodores in a competitive game.

As Alex Scarborough reported for ESPN, Fuller, the Vanderbilt women’s soccer starting goalkeeper, is set to practice with the football team and be added to its travel roster ahead of Saturday’s contest at the No. 9-ranked Georgia Bulldogs.

Fuller made history for the 0-8 Commodores this past weekend when she served as their placekicker during a loss to the Missouri Tigers and, in the process, became the first woman to play in a Power Five football game. Her designed pinpoint squib kick at the start of the second half helped earn her Southeastern Conference Special Teams Player of the Week honors.

Head coach Derek Mason called Fuller into his team last week when multiple specialists were quarantined through the final weekend of November due to COVID-19 protocols. Mason was relieved of his duties after the 41-0 defeat at the hands of Missouri, but interim coach Todd Fitch told reporters on Tuesday that the specialists who missed last Saturday’s game haven’t yet returned from quarantine.

“She’ll be with us on the trip to Georgia and we’re going to put the best people out there,” Fitch explained. “If she’s our best option we’ll continue with her and we’ll do the best we can for the team.”