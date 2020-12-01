Salesforce.com Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q3 By .com

© . Salesforce.com Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q3



.com – Salesforce.com (NYSE:) reported on Tuesday third quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

Salesforce.com announced earnings per share of $1.74 on revenue of $5.42B. Analysts polled by .com anticipated EPS of $0.747 on revenue of $5.25B.

Salesforce.com shares are up 48.35% from the beginning of the year, still down 15.16% from its 52 week high of $284.38 set on September 2. They are outperforming the Dow Jones which is up 4.5% from the start of the year.

Salesforce.com follows other major Technology sector earnings this month

Salesforce.com’s report follows an earnings beat by NVIDIA on November 18, who reported EPS of $2.91 on revenue of $4.73B, compared to forecasts EPS of $2.58 on revenue of $4.42B.

Cisco had beat expectations on November 12 with first quarter EPS of $0.76 on revenue of $11.93B, compared to forecast for EPS of $0.7049 on revenue of $11.85B.

