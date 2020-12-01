Ryan Sutter Shares More Details on His Health Amid Mystery Illness

The Bachelorette alum, who was the first person to earn the title on the ABC franchise, revealed that she and Ryan got one solid answer about his health.

“Ryan doesn’t have cancer,” she shared. “A HUGE relief…without a doubt, especially after fighting to find a doctor to take symptoms that lined up with lymphoma seriously and advocating for the scans to rule it out.”

Despite having some peace of mind, Trista admitted there’s a “part of us was wanting a diagnosis.”

“Wanting to be able to fight for him to be cured instead of fighting for an answer. How messed up is that? Don’t worry, I know. It’s messed up. But, that’s where we are,” she continued. “And believe me…I know it could be worse, so for that, I am thankful. Thankful to not have to be separated from a loved one who is dying due to COVID. Thankful to not have 2 children with a cancer diagnosis. Thankful to have each other and health insurance and jobs and a home and food on the table and healthy family members and all the things that make this life struggle-free.”

Before signing off, the 48-year-old star reminded her followers to lead with love and positivity because “everyone is struggling in some way.”

“We are young-ish and blessed, but not immune. We lived a fairy tale on TV and have a great life for all intents and purposes, but answers would be nice,” she said. “So, I’m going to keep praying for answers and am hopeful that if you are the praying type, that you’ll think of Ryan when the time comes to send up a message.”