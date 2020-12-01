Rufus Wainwright to Extend Livestream Tour to Mid-March 2021

Instagram

Having kept fans entertained during the coronavirus shutdown, the ‘Trouble in Paradise’ singer plans to kick off the new leg of his Rufus-Retro-Wainwright-Spective! 2021 on January 8.

Singer Rufus Wainwright is extending his virtual tour well into 2021 as he continues to revisit albums from his back catalogue for concert livestreams.

The musician has been keeping fans entertained during the coronavirus shutdown by performing his old releases in full and in chronological order from the comfort of his own home, and he plans to keep the weekly events going for a few more months.

He will kick off the new leg of his Rufus-Retro-Wainwright-Spective! 2021 on 8 January, when he will sing the first half of his 2007 album Release the Stars, and continue the tunes on 15 January.

“All Days are Nights: Songs for Lulu” will be performed in another pair of shows on 22 and 28 January, while he will follow that up with “Out of the Game” gigs on 5 and 12 February.

He will round out the trek with “Take All My Loves: 9 Shakespeare Sonnets” on 19 February, “Rufus at the Movies” (Soundtrack Songs) on 28 February, and belt out tracks from “Unfollow the Rules”, his recent Grammy-nominated release, on 4 and 12 March.

He will be joined by guitarist Brian Green and keyboardist/pianist Jacob Mann for the upcoming shows, and host a special guest for each date.

“I did not expect to have so much fun redoing my first four albums with Brian and Jacob on guitar and piano in October and November,” Rufus shares in a statement.

“So many songs I had not performed live in decades as I always thought they needed a large band but they actually hold up quite well in this very intimate living room setting.”

“I wasn’t sure how fans would react and whether anyone would buy tickets. Well, my fans have and I am incredibly grateful for their support and for the opportunity to go all the way on this road to my last album.”

“I am so excited that ‘Unfollow the Rules’ was just nominated for a Grammy and I would love to actually end this retrospective as a Grammy winner,” he adds. “But even without I feel I have won a lot through this experience.”

For tickets and more information, visit: https://rufuswainwright.com/tour/.