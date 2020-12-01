Rosario Dawson Still Has Great Empathy to Transphobic Accuser Amid ‘Mandalorian’ Casting Backlash

WENN/Avalon

Commenting on the lawsuit made by a longtime family friend, the actress portraying Ahsoka Tano on the ‘Star Wars’ series insists that her record in backing the LGBTQA community is pretty clear.

Rosario Dawson has broken her silence over the transphobia allegations against her. Though finding her casting on “The Mandalorian” being questioned by fans due to a lawsuit made by a longtime family friend more than a year ago, the Ahsoka Tano depicter admitted to have nothing but a great empathy for her accuser.

The 41-year-old was asked to share her thought on the anti-trans bias accusations against her and her family during an interview with Vanity Fair. In response, she stated, “Well, firstly, I just want to say I understand that, and why people were concerned, and are concerned. I would be too if I heard some of those claims. But I mean, as we’re seeing right now in these past months, and just recently, actually, the truth is coming out.”

“Every single claim of discrimination has been dismissed by the person who made them,” the girlfriend of Senator Cory Booker went on to stress. “And as you’ve said, the fact that this is coming from someone I’ve known since I was a teenager, the better part of my life, and who my family was trying to help as we have many times in the past, it really just makes me sad. But I still have a great empathy for him.”

When it was mentioned that 18 of the 20 claims were “withdrawn voluntarily without a settlement,” the “Zombieland: Double Tap” actress commented, “The reason that all of the discrimination claims were dropped is because they didn’t happen.” She added, “I was raised in a very inclusive and loving way, and that’s how I’ve lived my entire life.”

The Claire Temple of “Luke Cage” further pointed out, “I’ve always used my voice to fight for, lift up, and empower the LGBTQA community, and use my platform to channel trans voices, in fiction and nonfiction work that I’ve produced and directed. So I feel the record is really clear.”

Rosario’s casting as Ahsoka has been criticized by many. One chided, “yeah live action Ahsoka Tano is cool and all but so would rosario dawson losing her job because she’s transphobic.” Another complained, “goddamn i still can’t believe transphobic a** rosario dawson is playing one of the greatest characters ever written UGHHHEHFHDJD.”

A third also chimed in, “On one hand, excited to see ahsoka on Mando but on the other, f**k rosario dawson, the transphobic c**t.” A fourth further blasted the actress, “Rosario Dawson is a transphobic piece of s**t until proven otherwise and a dropped lawsuit does not prove otherwise thank you bye.”

Rosario was sued by Dedrek Finley, who previously went by Deidre before coming out as a transgender man, in October 2019. Dedrek claimed in his lawsuit that he knew the “Sin City” actress and her family for decades, but when he came out, they began to verbally and physically abuse and disrespect him.