Ravens cleared to travel for Wednesday showdown with Steelers

The Baltimore Ravens have been cleared to face the Pittsburgh Steelers for an AFC North showdown on Wednesday afternoon and are traveling to Pennsylvania, according to Jamison Hensley of ESPN and others.

Baltimore (6-4) was first set to play Pittsburgh (10-0) on Thanksgiving night until a coronavirus outbreak within the Ravens forced the NFL to postpone the game to Sunday afternoon and then to Tuesday evening. Additional positive test results and subsequent quarantines caused the NFL to shift the game to Wednesday, and there were fears the Ravens still wouldn’t be able to compete with nearly two-dozen players on the reserve/COVID-19 list as of Monday.

Per Hensley, however, the Ravens have since lowered that number to 16 and also expect to activate running backs J.K. Dobbins and Mark Ingram before Wednesday’s 3:40 pm ET kickoff.

Baltimore starting quarterback and reigning NFL Most Valuable Player Lamar Jackson is among the players who have tested positive and won’t be eligible to take the field on Wednesday. Veteran Robert Griffin III is expected to start under center against the Steelers, and either Trace McSorley (activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday) or undrafted rookie Tyler Huntley will serve as Griffin’s backup.

Griffin has completed one of two passes this season.