Ranveer Singh sees off Deepika Padukone as she heads for another day of shoot

Deepika Padukone, Ananaya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa are currently shooting for Shakun Batra’s untitled project. The crew recently returned from Goa after wrapping the film’s first schedule and now, are residing in the Taj Hotel, Mumbai for their next schedule. The cast has been making trips to Alibaug which is why they’re in a bio bubble together. Little did we know that Ranveer Singh too was part of this bubble along with wife Deepika Padukone.

The actor was snapped seeing her off outside the hotel today. The duo walked out of the hotel together and Ranveer hugged his lady love before she headed for another day of shooting. Deepika’s co-star Siddhant Chaturvedi too was clicked leaving Taj.

Take a look at the pictures below.