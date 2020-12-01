‘Queen Sono’ Cancelled: Season 2 Renewal Reversed at Netflix

Netflix’s Queen Sono has been dethroned: The streamer has cancelled its first African original series despite previously renewing it for Season 2.

According to South African news outlet Channel24, the renewal was rescinded due to production challenges brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’ve made the difficult decision not to move forward with season 2 of Queen Sono,” Netflix said in a statement. “A huge thank you to our fans across the world for the love shared for our first African Original series.

“Netflix is also grateful to the… cast and crew for their stellar efforts in creating this show for our members around the world,” the statement continued. “We’ll continue to work closely with South Africa’s creative industry to keep producing more compelling ‘Made-in-South Africa’ stories.”

Series creator Kagiso Lediga also put out a statement, which read: “We wrote a beautiful story that spanned the continent but unfortunately could not be executed in these current trying times.”

The action series followed the titular Queen Sono (Quantico‘s Pearl Thusi), a highly trained top spy in a South African agency whose purpose was to better the lives of African citizens. Its first (and only) season dropped on Feb. 28.

Unfortunately, due to the COVID-19, one of the TV industry’s (many) new normals is a wave of reversed renewals. Several other shows that were picked up for additional seasons have also been cancelled, including fellow Netflix series GLOW and The Society, as well as ABC’s Stumptown, truTV’s I’m Sorry and Showtime’s On Becoming a God in Central Florida. (For a complete list of rescinded renewals, click here.)

TVLine’s Streaming Scorecard has been updated to reflect Queen Sono’s cancellation. Are you sorry to see it go? Hit the comments with your reactions to the news.