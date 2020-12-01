Proteas thrashed, whitewashed at Newlands despite Van der Dussen heroics

Rassie van der Dussen’s masterful 74* (32) gave the Proteas hope, but it didn’t count for anything in the end as they were thrashed by England in the third and final T20 at Newlands on Tuesday.

Chasing 192 for victory, England cruised home in 17.4 overs with Jos Buttler (67* off 46) and Dawid Malan (99* off 47) proving that the difference in quality between these sides in this format is vast.

It brings the curtain down on South Africa’s first series in over eight months, which they now lose 3-0, but it was the nature of the result on Tuesday night that will hurt more than that scoreline.

This was a match in which England enhanced their credentials as a giant of the global white ball game – they have now moved alongside Australia at the top of the T20 rankings – while for South Africa, this was a stark reminder of the work that lies ahead.

The Proteas, all too often, looked all at sea in the field, void of ideas and with heads hanging. They were outplayed and outclassed, with Malan’s innings too good to stop.

The 31-year-old Van der Dussen had earlier reaffirmed his position as one of South African cricket’s most valuable assets with a simply breathtaking innings of his own that included 5 fours and 5 sixes and catapulted the hosts to 191/3.

In reply, England finished on 192/1.

Having won the toss and with skipper Quinton de Kock choosing to bat first, it looked like it would be another frustrating day at the office for the South Africans with their top order unable to impose themselves on the English attack.

Temba Bavuma (32 off 26) had looked in good touch after De Kock (17 off 12) was out first, but there just didn’t seem to be that ability to move up a gear and hurt the English bowlers.

After 15 overs, the Proteas were 107/3, going along at 7.13 to the over, with Faf du Plessis 20* (23) and Van der Dussen 25* (15).

What followed, though, was the English destruction that Proteas fans would have been waiting for all series.

In a display of brutal, clean hitting and immense skill, Van der Dussen and Du Plessis smashed 84 runs in the last 5 overs.

That included Van der Dussen taking Jofra Archer for 22 runs in the 17th over while Chris Jordan travelled for 20 in the 20th.

Du Plessis finished on 52* (37), but more importantly, his partnership with Van der Dussen read 127* off 66 and there would have been a sense of optimism in the Proteas dressing room after De Kock had stressed on Monday how badly his side needed this win.

It was not to be. It was not even close.

As has been seen throughout the series, this English side knows how to win from a variety of positions and while this was their largest run chase of the tour so far, it was easily their most comfortable.

For the third in as many games, the Proteas fielded just five real bowling options and it would hurt them once more.

It didn’t help, of course, that Kagiso Rabada was ruled out with injury – he will also miss the upcoming ODI series – to be replaced by 22-year-old Lutho Sipamla (0/45 in 2.4), who struggled immensely.

The Proteas got rid of Jason Roy (16 off 14) when he was beaten for pace and trapped LBW by Anrich Nortje, but the pedigree of the English top order means they have a top six loaded with match winners.

What followed was difficult to watch for South Africa cricket fans and the sight of the wheels coming off was spectacular.

By the they were done, Malan and Buttler had hit 167* (90) for their second-wicket partnership – the highest ever in T20 cricket.

Scores in brief

Proteas 191/3

VD Dussen 74* (32)

F du Plessis 52* (37)

B Stokes 2/26 in 3 overs

England 192/1

D Malan 99* (47)

J Buttler 67* (46)