Proteas suffer injury blow as Rabada ruled out of ODI series against England

The Proteas have suffered a major blow on the eve of the One-Day International series against England with the news that Kagiso Rabada has been ruled out through injury.

Rabada, who wasn’t named in the Proteas team for the third and final T20 International at Newlands on Tuesday, has suffered a right adductor strain.

It is expected that the injury will take around three weeks to heal and Rabada will be released from the squad to begin a period of recovery and rehabilitation before the upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka.

The first test in that series is scheduled for 26 December at SuperSport Park in Centurion.

