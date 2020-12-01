Priyanka Chopra shares a post celebrating 20 years of her Miss World title

20 years ago, Priyanka Chopra created history by bagging the Miss World title. The actress went into a nostalgic mood last night as she recalled the special moment.

Sharing a picture on her Instagram Stories, she wrote: “20 years ago, today… this happened!! #MissWorld2000.” The actress reposted a video of herself being crowned as Miss World. The caption for the original post, which was shared by her team’s official handle, read, “On this day, 20 years ago, an 18-year-old @priyankachopra from Bareilly with big dreams in her eyes mesmerized the globe with her beauty and confidence and won the Miss World Title… #20in2020 #MissWorld #20YearsOfPriyankaChopra.”

We’re sure that this day will be etched in the memories of the actress forever.