Prince Harry’s godmother Lady Vestey has died aged 71

Prince Harry’s godmother Lady Celia Vestey, a close friend of the Queen and Prince Charles, has died ‘suddenly but peacefully’ at the age of 71.

Lady Vestey was part of the Queen’s ‘racing circle’ through her marriage to courtier and former Cheltenham Racecourse chairman Samuel Vestey, 3rd Baron Vestey, who was Master of the Horse before becoming one of Her Majesty’s Lords-in-Waiting.

Old Etonian Lord Vestey, known as ‘Spam’ to his friends, presides over the 6,000-acre Stowell Park Estate in Gloucestershire and is one of Britain’s richest men with a £750million fortune thanks to his family’s food business, Vestey Holdings.

In a sign of their closeness to the royal family, Lord and Lady Vestey were invited to join the Queen, Prince Charles and other family members in the Royal Box at Cheltenham on a number of occasions.

Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s personal regard for Lady Vestey was made clear when she was chosen as one of Prince Harry’s six godparents alongside Prince Andrew, Lady Sarah Chatto, Bryan Organ, Gerald Ward and Princess Diana’s former flatmate, Carolyn Bartholomew.

It is believed she maintained a bond with Prince Harry throughout his life, attending his 2018 wedding to Meghan Markle. Lord and Lady Vestey also attended the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s wedding in 2011.

Prince Harry’s godmother Lady Celia Vestey has died at the age of 71. Pictured, arriving at Claridges Hotel to attend the wedding reception for Alexander Fellowes and Alexandra Finlay following their wedding ceremony at the Chapel of St Mary Undercroft in the Palace of Westminster on September 20, 2013 in London

Lady Vestey was a close friend of the Queen and Prince Charles and was a member of their ‘racing circle.’ Pictured, from left to right (back row) Bryan Organ, Lady Sarah Chatto, Lady Vestey, Mrs Bartholomew and Gerald Ward, (front row) Prince Harry, The Prince of Wales and Prince William, pose for a photograph at the confirmation of Prince Harry at Eton College on March 19, 2000

Queen Elizabeth II and Lady Vestey attend day 4 ‘Gold Cup Day’ of the Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse on March 13, 2009 in Cheltenham

Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Lady Vestey watch the racing as they attend day 4 ‘Gold Cup Day’ of the Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse on March 17, 2006 in Cheltenham

A death notice published in the Daily Telegraph reads: ‘Celia Elizabeth SRN BA. Died suddenly, but peacefully, on Saturday 28th November, aged 71 years.

‘Adored wife of Sam. Much loved mother of William, Arthur and Mary and loving Granny of Ella, Frankie, Sam and Cosima. Private family funeral. Memorial service later.’

In a poignant nod to Lady Vestey’s lifelong love of horses, the notice adds: ‘Family flowers only please, but donations gratefully received in Celia’s memory to Ebony Horse Club.’

Born Celia Elizabeth Knight in 1949, she was the youngest daughter of Major Hubert Guy Broughton Knight and Hester Loyd, scion of the Loyds of Lockinge. The family lived in the stunning Lockinge Manor, Wantage, Oxfordshire.

Her older sister is Henrietta Knight, the retired English Thoroughbred racehorse trainer, best known as a trainer of National Hunt racehorses, who was married to Terry Biddlecombe, the champion jockey. Henrietta was also chairwoman of the British Olympic Horse Trials Selection Committee from 1984 to 1988.

In 1981, Celia became Lady Vestey on her marriage to Lord Vestey, who at the was the Master of the Horse. His duties included attending important ceremonial occasions as the man responsible for the Royal Mews and the Queen’s carriages and horses.

Lord and Lady Vestey wed in a simple civil ceremony at Wantage Register Office, near her family home. Lord Vestey had been married previously to Kathryn Eccles, with whom he shares two daughters.

Lord and Lady Vestey had three children together, The Hon. William Guy Vestey, The Hon. Arthur George Vestey and The Hon. Mary Henrietta Vestey.

In 1981, Celia tied the knot with Lord Samuel Vestey, known as Spam to his chums, who was the Royal Household’s Master of the Horse from 1999 to 2018 – before being appointed as a permanent Lord-in-waiting to Her Majesty in August 2019. Pictured, their wedding

Sealed with a kiss! The couple share an embrace outside Wantage Register Office on their wedding day

Lady Vestey was a blushing bride in a non-traditional black dress for their wedding

Her oldest son, William, was one of the Queen’s Page of Honours for three years, until he reached the age of 15.

Arthur Vestey, 35, is a friend of Prince William and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were expected to be on the guest list when he married Martha Beaumont in 2015.

Celia was one of six godparents chosen for Prince Charles and Princess Diana for Prince Harry’s his christening at St George’s Chapel in Windsor in 1984 – where he later got married.

Photos from the day show Lady Vestey, smartly dressed in a blazer and hat, standing behind Prince Charles for the formal portraits.

The relationship with the Royal Family continued, with Lord and Lady Vestey attending the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s wedding at Westminster Abbey.

Royal relatives and godparents who are amused at the antics of young Prince William, Prince Harry is christened at Windsor Castle on December 21, 1984 in Windsor

Lady Celia Vestey attends the wedding of Prince Harry to Ms Meghan Markle at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor

Lord and Ladyattend Harry Meade & Rosie Bradford’s wedding at the Church of St. Peter and St. Paul on October 23, 2010 in Northleach near Cheltenham

In 1995, Lady Vestey nearly died when she suffered a serious stroke. Lord Vestey was told by doctors at Frenchay Hospital, Bristol, that his wife had less than a one in ten chance of survival.

She recovered after neurosurgeons removed a blood clot the size of a golf ball from her brain and said afterwards it was the support of her husband that gave her the strength to recover.

‘He is my hero,’ Lady Vestey said. ‘He was a tower of strength.’

The Vestey family has an estimated £750million fortune through the family meat business, Vestey Foods Group.

The company – which once owned Dewhurst butchers – has been privately owned since it was founded in 1897 by brothers William and Edward Vestey.