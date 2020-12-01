Prince Harry Reflects On Fatherhood And The Planet

“We can leave the world in a better place than when we found it.”
18 months ago Meghan Markle and Prince Harry welcomed their first child, Archie, into the world — and they’ve done a lot of growing since then.
According to Prince Harry, the change was immediate. The Duke of Sussex recently reflected on how becoming a dad has altered his outlook — but his reason why is sobering.
“The moment you become a father, everything really does change,” he said in an interview with WaterBear while discussing his conservation efforts as the president of the NGO African Parks.
“Then you start to realize, well, what is the point in bringing a new person into this world when they get to your age and it’s on fire?,” he said, referencing the ongoing destruction of our planet from climate change.
“We can’t steal their future. We really can’t,” he continued. “That’s not the job we’re here for.”
Prince Harry is hopeful, though, that “we can leave the world in a better place than when we found it.”
“I really think we need to take a moment and think, ‘Well how can we get what we need and have our desire fulfilled without taking from our children and generations to come?’,” he said. “At the end of the day, nature is our life source… But you can’t uplift, educate and inspire unless there is a form of action that follows.”
Last year, Prince Harry shared similar sentiments while interviewing famed ethologist and conservationist Jane Goodall for Vogue UK, where he shared that he and Meghan plan to have “two, maximum!” children in order to lessen their environmental impact.
“I view it differently now, without question,” he said. “I’ve always thought: this place is borrowed. And, surely, being as intelligent as we all are, or as evolved as we all are supposed to be, we should be able to leave something better behind for the next generation.”
