Paul Gallen admits travel has been a big part of preparation for Mark Hunt

Paul Gallen says preparation for his fight against Mark Hunt has been different from all the other fights he’s had due to one thing – travel.

In addition to a torn bicep, the former NSW captain has had to contend with the burden of travelling out of Sydney for sparring sessions for his upcoming bout against the MMA legend on the Tim Tszyu vs Bowyn Morgan undercard on December 16.

Speaking to Wide World of Sports last month, the former Sharks skipper said he’s found it difficult to find sparring partners because a lot of fighters feel a sense of loyalty to Hunt and didn’t want to be seen helping his opponent.

Paul Gallen and Mark Hunt. (Getty)

The Sharks premiership captain will travel to Queensland today to spar Australian heavyweight Alex Leapai tomorrow and has had to travel all over Sydney to get the adequate amount of rounds in to prepare for the ‘Super Samoan’.

“It’s been pretty hard to get a sparring partner for most of the lead up but the last four or five weeks has been OK,” Gallen told Radio’s The Big Sports Breakfast.

“There’s been a lot travelling involved. I’ve been to Campbelltown, Minto the Central Coast and I’m going to Queensland tomorrow to spar, so there has been a lot.

“He’s almost like the godfather of combat sports in Australia and all these guys look up to him.

“Guys that I would normally would spar, a lot of guys from western Sydney who have a relationship with Mark Hunt, they wouldn’t spar.

“I don’t think it was Mark, I don’t believe he is that type of guy to say don’t help him out. I think it was more the respect they have for him.”

Gallen has had a couple of setbacks. (Getty)

Hunt hasn’t fought since a loss at UFC Adelaide in late 2018 but is clearly the most accomplished fighter Gallen has faced during his 10-fight career. The fight great started a storm this week when he revealed he’d sent a text message to Gallen to ask if he was using steroids to recover from the bicep injury.

The former NRL star was a senior player at the Sharks when the club was engulfed in a peptides scandal in 2011 but says he’s fed up with having to defend himself about claims of using performance enhancing drugs.

“I’m quite happy to be drug tested any time,” Gallen said. “What happened at Cronulla in 2011 was a club issue, things that were supplied by the club.

“It disappoints me that no official copped the blame and pay the price that us players have. ASADA should test us for this fight; it’s a big event and I’m surprised I haven’t been tested already.”