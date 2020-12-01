Paris Hilton Recalls All the Luxury Bags the Bling Ring Stole From Her

“During the early 2000s, I actually got rid of a lot of my bags, because I just had so many that couldn’t fit. When Kim had her eBay business, she helped me get rid of a lot of the things that I didn’t need,” Hilton recalled. “She was always very organized, and I’m like the most disorganized person in the world.”

Not to fret, though, fashionistas, because the heiress still has a significant collection today. “I have kept some. I obviously have my Louis Vuitton bags that I love, the Fendi Baguettes, the [Dior] Saddle bags, all my Chanels,” she confirmed. “I’ve been collecting Judith Leiber [bags] since I was a teenager, so I have a lot of those, which are very 2000s.”