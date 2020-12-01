Organic Garage Unaware of Any Material Change

Article content

TORONTO — At the request of IIROC, Organic Garage Ltd. (“Organic Garage” or the “Company”) (TSXV:OG), one of Canada’s leading independent grocery chains, wishes to confirm that the Company’s management is unaware of any material change in the Company’s operations that would account for the recent increase in market activity.

About Organic Garage

Organic Garage (TSXV:OG) is one of Canada’s leading independent organic grocers committed to offering its customers a wide selection of healthy and natural products at everyday affordable prices. The company’s stores are in prime retail locations designed to give customers an inclusive, unique and value-focused grocery shopping experience. Founded in 2005 by a fourth-generation grocer, Organic Garage is headquartered in Toronto and is focused on continuing to expand its retail footprint within the Greater Toronto Area.

