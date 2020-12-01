NRL news, Nofoaluma eyes open market should Tigers fail to ante-up

Dally M winger of the year David Nofoaluma will consider a move to Parramatta should the Wests Tigers fail to meet his financial demands for his next contract.

The Daily Telegraph reports that the Tigers will have a fight on their hands to retain Nofoaluma after a stellar year in which he finished third on the try-scorers’ list.

The 26-year old is off contract after next season could command up to $450,000 a season.

As negotiations wage in Concord, Nofoaluma has hinted that he would not shy away from testing his value on the open market should the Tigers fail to ante up.

David Nofoaluma (Getty)

“I obviously love the Wests Tigers and the fans, you can tell by my passion.” Nofoaluma told the Daily Telegraph. “But in reality, I am heading into what could potentially be my last contract.

“I am going to explore all my options and weigh up what’s the best decision for myself and more importantly my future.”

It is understood Parramatta could become a likely landing spot should he pack up shop. It’s a club where Nofoaluma has friends and a previous relationship with coach Brad Arthur with who he spoke with in 2017 before electing to stay with the Tigers.

The Tigers have reportedly tabled a three-year deal with details of the contract yet unknown.