Notice of Intention to Distribute Securities filed under Section 2.8 of National Instrument 45-102

Early Warning Report Issued Pursuant to National Instrument 62-103

DISPOSITION OF SHARES OF PREMIER DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS INC.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Corner Market Capital Corp. (“CMCC“). This press release is being disseminated in connection with the filing of a notice of intention to distribute securities (“Distribution Notice“) filed under Section 2.8 of National Instrument 45-102 and a corresponding early warning report (the “Early Warning Report“) dated December 1, 2020 regarding the disposition of securities of Premier Diversified Holdings Inc. (the “Company“) by CMCC of 318-1199 West Pender Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6E 2R1.

CMCC announced its intention to distribute up to 32,488,344 Common shares (the “Shares“) of the Company. The Shares are registered in the name of MPIC Fund I, LP (“MPIC“) and CMCC has control or direction over the Shares. The Shares are being distributed in connection with redemption requests made by exiting members of MPIC. The Shares are being disposed of at a deemed value of $0.015 per Share, for a total deemed disposition value of $487,325.

CMCC is a 65% shareholder of Corner Market Capital U.S. Inc. (“CMC US”). CMC US is the corporate general partner of MPIC. The Shares are being disposed of by MPIC and are registered in MPIC’s name.

Immediately following the disposition, CMCC will indirectly own and exercise control or direction over a total of 45,278,351 Shares of the Company, representing approximately 26.43% of the currently issued and outstanding Shares of the Company (on an undiluted basis). MPIC is the registered holder of the Shares. CMCC and MPIC are joint actors.

CMCC and its joint actors may acquire additional Shares of the Company to maintain their current percentage holdings and to avoid dilution of their holdings. CMCC and its joint actors do not currently intend to dispose of Shares of the Company; however, CMCC may increase or decrease its beneficial ownership or control depending on market or other conditions and to fulfill any other redemption requests made by MPIC members.

A copy of the related Distribution Notice and Early Warning Report may be found on www.SEDAR.com under the profile of Premier Diversified Holdings Inc.

DATED December 1, 2020.

For further information: Sanjeev Parsad CORNER MARKET CAPITAL CORP. Telephone: 604-678-9115 E-mail: [email protected]