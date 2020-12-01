Nikki Bella Sends Ex John Cena Belated Wedding Congrats

Apparently, the house’s interior was wretched. Nikki bought the home sight-unseen, and explained that the online listing “covered up a lot with the staged furniture.” As Brie recalled, “Literally, we walked into every room and she was like, ‘Ew, ew, ew, ew.'”

“I’m lucky I can renovate it, but when you have a 3-month-old and you just sold your other home, and Artem just sold his home here in L.A., I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh, I have to be in a rental,'” the reality TV star expressed. “And you know construction, you never know how long it’s going to take. But the whole inside has to be fully gutted. Everything.”

Brie also bought her new home virtually, but luckily, “Mine was really good,” she said, with Nikki adding, “And it was almost the same price!”