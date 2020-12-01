Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas make special posts on their anniversary



Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas have been married for two years now. The couple celebrated their second anniversary today and it is surely a day to shower love on them. They wowed their fans with pictures and videos from their grand wedding when it took place two years ago. Today, Priyanka and Nick posted special posts dedicated to each other on social media and indulged in some mushy PDA. Priyanka wrote, “ Happy 2 year anniversary to the love of my life. Always by my side. My strength. My weakness. My all. I love you @nickjonas.”

While Nick wrote, “Two years married to the most wonderful, inspiring and beautiful woman. Happy anniversary @priyankachopra I love you.” Adorable, Isn’t it?