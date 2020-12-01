NFL Week 12 grades from around the league

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Bosa would be a bigger star were he not playing for the team housing the smallest NFL fanbase in generations. His dominance often occurs in close losses, and while the Chargers (3-8) did not quite make Sunday’s defeat close, they squandered one of this season’s best individual outings. Bosa bulldozed Bills offensive linemen for three sacks, six tackles for loss and a fumble recovery. Playing on both edges, Bosa frequently disrupted Buffalo’s aerial attempts and run plays and was the best player on the field Sunday. With Justin Herbert showing superstar potential, Bosa should soon be in higher-stakes games.

CHARGERS GRADE: C | NEXT: vs. Patriots (Sun.)