NFL picks, predictions against the spread for Week 13

Our NFL Week 12 picks and predictions against the spread were a little rough again, but we’ll hopefully get back on track with better all-around luck for Week 13. A lot of crazy finishes contributed to the fearless forecast frustration. The only way to break out of that is dive headfirst into the next wave of pigskin prognostications.

Week 13 brings plenty more small lines and tossup games, but also some considerable double-digit favorites to navigate. Everything has gotten more difficult as some of the lesser teams clump together as more equals, regressing to their mean.

Stats of the Week

Week 12 straight up: 9-5

Week 12 against the spread: 3-9

Season straight up: 111-63

Season against the spread: 94-76

Without trepidation, here’s how SN breaks down the upcoming matchups and sees the entire slate of 15 games playing out:

