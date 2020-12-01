New on Netflix in December 2020: Every movie and TV show coming this month

It’s a month of major Oscar contenders on Netflix this month, with the widespread closure of cinemas meaning the streamer has become the biggest distributor of star-studded awards hopefuls in 2020.

Must-sees include Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, which features the final performance by the late Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman, as well as David Fincher’s Mank.

On the TV end of the spectrum, both Big Mouth and The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina make their returns, while Shonda Rhimes’s eagerly anticipated Netflix debut, Bridgerton, will take subscribers into 2021.

Below is a full list of every movie and TV show coming to Netflix this month.

Original Content

Movies

Amanda Seyfried and Gary Oldman in ‘Mank’ (Netflix)

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Chadwick Boseman in ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’ (YouTube/Netflix)

Your Name Engraved Herein

TV

Selena: The Series part one

Ashley Garcia: Genius In Love: Christmas

The Mess You Leave Behind

How to Ruin Christmas: The Wedding

Home for Christmas season two

‘Bridgerton’ is going to be a big Christmas watch for families (NICK BRIGGS/NETFLIX)

The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina season four

Documentary

The Holiday Movies That Made Us volume one

Emicida: AmarElo – It’s All for Yesterday

Comedy

Ari Eldjárn: Pardon My Icelandic

Kids & Family

Angela’s Christmas Wish

Chico Bon Bon and the Very Berry Holiday

Captain Underpants: Mega Blissmass

Mighty Express: A Mighty Christmas

Spirit Riding Free: Ride Along Adventure

Super Monsters: Santa’s Super Monster Helpers

Licenced Content

Movies

Close Encounters of the Third Kind

Deuce Bigalow: European Gigolo

Journey 2: The Mysterious Island

Christian Bale in Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Prestige’ (Warner Bros Pictures)

Where the Wild Things Are

Steve Carell in ‘Welcome to Marwen’ (Ed Araquel/Universal Pictures via AP)

The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society

TV

Check the Store Next Door: The Next Chapter

More ’Rick and Morty’ episodes are coming to Netflix (Adult Swim)

How to Get Away with Murder season six

Masameer classics season four

Jeopardy (new collections)

Documentary

Miles Davis: Birth of the Cool

André and His Olive Tree

Regiment Diaries season two

Kids & Family

Thomas and Friends season 23