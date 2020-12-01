New ‘BTS Law’ Is Passed in South Korea. An Army of Fans Rejoice.

SEOUL, South Korea — Kim Seok-jin, the oldest member of the global K-pop phenomenon​ BTS​, turns 28 on Friday. On Tuesday, South Korea’s Parliament gave him an early birthday present.

Mr. Kim’s birthday could have marked the end of his current career as a K-pop star. Until now, all able-bodied South Korean men have been required to enlist in the military for about 20 months once they turn 28, if not sooner.

South Korea’s National Assembly, enamored of BTS’s global success, came to Mr. Kim’s rescue by passing a revision of the country’s Military Service Act​. The revised law lets top K-pop stars like Mr. Kim postpone their ​military ​service until they turn 30. Mr. Kim, who goes by his stage name Jin, will now be able to perform for two more years at what could be the height of his career. ​

The news instantly electrified BTS fans online.

“What a day to be alive,” one follower wrote on Twitter.