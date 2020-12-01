NBA YoungBoy Welcomes Child With Ex Drea Symone While YaYa Mayweather Is Pregnant

Instagram

The ‘Outside Today’ hitmaker’s former boo Drea confirms on Instagram that she gave birth to a baby daughter, the rapper’s sixth child, on Thanksgiving Day.

NBA YoungBoy a.k.a. YoungBoy Never Broke Again‘s offspring has expanded with the addition of another baby. The rapper is believed to have welcomed a child with one of his former girlfriends, Drea Symone.

Drea took to Instagram on Monday, November 30 to announce that she gave birth to a baby girl named Kodi Capri over the Thanksgiving holiday. She wrote along with a picture of her daughter’s tiny hand, “November 26th 2020, on Thanksgiving Day, I was given a 7.5lb reason to become more thankful. I’ve been caught up cherishing the days after… it’s safe to say my heart is completely full!! Kodi Capri. #kcg #perfection.”

While Drea didn’t mention YoungBoy in the post, she made a not-so-subtle reference to the 21-year-old hip-hop star with the baby’s acronym KCG. The infant is believed to be taking the last name of her father, whose real name is Kentrell DeSean Gaulden.

YoungBoy himself announced in July of this year that he’s expecting a daughter with one of his exes. He already has five other children, four boys and one daughter, from different baby mamas. In June 2018, however, he revealed that “Baby K” is not biologically his son.

The “Valuable Pain” rapper is also expecting another child with Yaya Mayweather. Her famous father, Floyd Mayweather, Jr., confirmed his daughter’s pregnancy in early November on the “Hollywood Unlocked: Uncensored” podcast.

“Always want the best (for her),” the former professional boxer said. “If that makes her happy, then we’re happy – me and her mother (Melissia Rene Brim) are happy.” He continued, “What I try not to do is be in her personal business because once she’s no longer under my roof, then you know what, it’s between her and her better half.”

Floyd also addressed the rapper who previously referred to him as Yaya’s “b***h a** daddy.” He shared his two cents, “Well, my thing is this: it has to do with your upbringing. It starts in the home first. What I’ve always taught my daughter is this: always be respectful when you’re going to anyone’s home. And whatever goes on in your home, don’t talk about it to the world.”

“As far as NBA… I look at NBA YoungBoy as a child,” he continued. “I can’t get upset with a kid like that. It could’ve been one of those days for him.”